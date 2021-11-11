Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

MMSI opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.