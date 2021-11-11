SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.67 Million

Analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report $50.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $183.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEMrush.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,773 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,742.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

