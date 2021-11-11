Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sally Williams Purchases 9,660 Shares

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Sally Williams purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($65,376.01).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 526.50 ($6.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 587.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 628.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

