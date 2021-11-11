Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Shares of 1COV opened at €55.02 ($64.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of €56.78 and a 200 day moving average of €55.99. Covestro has a 52-week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

