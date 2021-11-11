Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.15 ($7.24).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock opened at €6.95 ($8.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.92 and a 200-day moving average of €5.88. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.