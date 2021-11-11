Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.50 ($108.82).

ETR:KRN opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.62 and its 200-day moving average is €82.33. Krones has a 52-week low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 52-week high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

