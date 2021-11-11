Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.19 ($47.28).

Shares of G1A opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

