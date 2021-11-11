TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $1.31 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.

In related news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane bought 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $44,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.