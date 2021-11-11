TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $1.31 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
