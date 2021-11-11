ThermoGenesis (THMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.01. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.