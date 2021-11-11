CIBC Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.38. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market cap of C$748.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.25.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

