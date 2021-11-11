Raymond James Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.44.

Shares of FTT opened at C$36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$22.52 and a 52 week high of C$40.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

