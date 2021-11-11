Royal Bank of Canada Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$407.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.42. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.09 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

