Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

TSE:GWO opened at C$38.28 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$28.79 and a 52 week high of C$39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.53.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

