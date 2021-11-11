NuVasive, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,800.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

