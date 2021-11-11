FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.72.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$37.33 and a 1-year high of C$54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

