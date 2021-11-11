Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

TSE:TOY opened at C$48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.32.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.