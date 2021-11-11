FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 463.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

