Truist Securiti Comments on AdaptHealth Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.