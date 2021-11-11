FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 745,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

