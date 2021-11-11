Comparing Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.5% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 39.92% 19.85% 2.92% Limestone Bancorp 24.95% 11.95% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capital One Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 6 13 0 2.60 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $177.55, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.20 $2.71 billion $26.78 5.84 Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 2.18 $9.01 million $1.93 9.84

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

