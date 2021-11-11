Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Laurentian

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$206.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$210.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.61.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.