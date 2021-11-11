Zacks: Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $123.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.28 million and the highest is $130.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $77.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $425.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

