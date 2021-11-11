B. Riley Weighs in on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

