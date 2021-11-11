Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 9.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 94,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,451,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $940.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

