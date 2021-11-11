Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 7.4% Following Weak Earnings

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.14. Approximately 2,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,978,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,293,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 134,835 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

