Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$88.17 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

