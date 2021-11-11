TD Securities Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE:SII opened at C$56.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.57. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$35.86 and a 12 month high of C$57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

