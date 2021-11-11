MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.03.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG stock opened at C$10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.65. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.61.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.