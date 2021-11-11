COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $46.89. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 90,722 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

