Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 4007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

