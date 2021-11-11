Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Bio-Path worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

