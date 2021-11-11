OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $744.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,877 shares of company stock worth $781,580 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneWater Marine stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of OneWater Marine worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

