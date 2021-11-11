Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geospace Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Geospace Technologies worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.