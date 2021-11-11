Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €98.83 ($116.27).

Get Varta alerts:

ETR VAR1 opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Monday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.