The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €75.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.65 ($73.71).

Shares of BNP opened at €59.20 ($69.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.57. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

