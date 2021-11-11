Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

