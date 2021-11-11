Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €131.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €131.00 ($154.12) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.33 ($178.04).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €153.98 ($181.15) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €147.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €141.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

