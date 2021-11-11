Comparing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.77 $42.20 million $2.60 9.25

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial 31.07% 13.39% 1.23%

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.