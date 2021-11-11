B. Riley Comments on Hecla Mining’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NYSE HL opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38, a PEG ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

