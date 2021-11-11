FY2021 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Boosted by Analyst

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

