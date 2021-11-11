Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

