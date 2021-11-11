FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KAI stock opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 12 month low of $126.29 and a 12 month high of $238.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kadant by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

