FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

