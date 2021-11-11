Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,875,870. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

