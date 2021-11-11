TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

TUIFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TUI stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

