Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of KOS opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
