Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

