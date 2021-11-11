Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

NYSE:FOR opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

