International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.