US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

