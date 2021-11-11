Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as high as C$39.95 and last traded at C$39.69, with a volume of 11073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.83.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.06.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.